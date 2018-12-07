ROACH, Anna May (Jones)

December 4, 2018, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved wife of John J. Roach; devoted mother of Jane (Michael Gregoire), Christopher (Arlette), Timothy (Christine), late Joseph, and late John Andrew Roach; cherished grandmother of Meghan, Molly, Matthew, Brett, Sarah, Christian, Jeremy, Nathan, Marissa, and late Jonathan; loving great-grandmother of Everett and Wiley; dearest sister of Doris Jones, Dorothy Dunham, late Helen "Weezie" Karr, late Ruth Woodruff, late Mary Thompson, and late Joyce Enderle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Sunday from 2 - 6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY. A Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10 AM at Deerhurst Presbyterian Church, 257 Deerhurst Park, Kenmore, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter. Please leave your online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com