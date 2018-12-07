RICUPITO, Delores Susan

RICUPITO - Delores Susan December 3, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Theresa and Carmen Ricupito; cherished sister of Anthony, Marie, Rosalie (Rudy) Fernandz, Patricia (James) Makowski, Richard (Lana), and Joanne; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Sunday 3-7 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where Funeral will be held Monday 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Teresa's R.C. Church at 11. Memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.