Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 7, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary sportswriter Heywood Broun, born on this date in 1888, “The urge to gamble is so universal and its practice so pleasurable that I assume it must be evil.”

• • •

BARGAIN TIME – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, holds a Holiday Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with antiques, collectibles and holiday items. The community organization Push Green will offer free advice on energy efficiency and weatherization.

• • •

DRY IDEA – Holiday towels are the prizes as the Seneca Babcock Community Center, 1168 Seneca St., hosts a Christmas Towel Bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. $5 admission includes lunch, dessert, a beverage and one Bingo board. For info, call 822-5094.

• • •

HO-HO-HO! – Asbury United Methodist Church, 850 Dodge Road, Getzville, offers Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Meals are $5 and include pancakes, sausage, fruit and beverage.

• • •

SOUP’S ON – The Bergholz Fire Company and its Ladies Auxiliary hold their monthly chowder and baked goods sale at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Truck Hall, 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz. Chowder is $4 a quart.

• • •

SEASONAL TREATS – New Hope United Methodist Church holds its annual Christmas cookie sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday with sugar and anise cutouts, Mexican wedding cakes, coconut macaroons and more.

University Presbyterian Church, 3334 Main St. at Niagara Falls Boulevard, holds a holiday cookie sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Cookies are $10 per pound. Select a variety indoors or pick up a one-pound box at the parking lot drive-thru.

The Altar and Rosary Society of St. John XXIII Parish holds its Christmas cookie sale and silent auction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall, Arcade Street at Harlem Road, West Seneca.

• • •

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.