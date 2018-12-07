Remains of DeVeaux Woods Carriage House to be incorporated into comfort station
The salvageable building materials from the old carriage house in Niagara Falls' DeVeaux Woods State Park will be incorporated into a new comfort station in the park.
City Councilman William Kennedy II announced Thursday that construction on the estimated $600,000 project will start in the spring. The design is a simplified version of the carriage house.
The building, erected in 1863, was demolished in May after the roof collapsed during a windstorm. At the time, Kennedy polled his constituents on what to do with the bricks, and building a replica was the overwhelming favorite.
"State Parks is happy to be able to reuse the material in a way that will tell the story of the Carriage Barn while providing basic park amenities," spokeswoman Angela Berti said.
