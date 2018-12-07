Reikart House announces chef, renderings for restaurant in former Sonoma Grille

With the Reikart House entrenched as an established boutique hotel in Amherst, at 5000 Main St., plans for an adjacent restaurant and event space have now been updated.

Iskalo Development has announced Jazzboline restaurant and the Reikart Ballroom will open in spring 2019, and that Grand Island native Michael Litzel will handle executive chef duties for the Reikart campus.

Litzel's restaurant background includes early stints at Buffalo staples such as Oliver's, Left Bank and Rue Franklin before he broke out at Ritz Carltons in New Orleans, La., and Sarasota, Fla. He's well-versed in classical French cooking but has a feel for regional food in Buffalo, a press release noted.

The upscale restaurant and lounge will seat 168, with the ballroom able to accommodate anywhere from 10 to 200 people for weddings and special events. Descriptions of Jazzboline's food menu are vague so far - noting simply "regional cuisine" - but an original cocktail list, smattering of wine options and 24 taps will be features of the lounge, for which you can find a rendering below.

Presently, the Reikart House's own restaurant and bar - separate from Jazzboline - are open to the public, The News' Steve Watson noted in his August 2017 story. Jazzboline was originally scheduled to open in fall 2018.

The boutique hotel, restaurant-lounge and ballroom are named after the family and feats of Frank and Dolly Reikart, vaudeville musicians in the early 20th century who settled in Amherst and thrived in the hospitality business.

Frank Reikart is known also for his invention of a musical instrument, the jazzboline, which falls in the string family, not far from the guitar.

