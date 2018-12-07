Share this article

print logo
Coach Todd Bowles likes to blitz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Play to Watch: Jets 6-man blitzes

| Published

The New York Jets rank seventh in the NFL in blitz rate this year, rushing five or more at the quarterback on 29.6 percent of pass plays, according to ESPN. Bills QB Josh Allen will have to make quick decisions. Jets CB Trumaine Johnson stepped in front of a Marcus Mariota slant pass last week and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown. The Jets rushed six, and the middle linebacker came up the A gap, past the center (a favored Jets tactic). The Titans blocked with only five. The Titans' outside receiver, Cameron Batson, didn't rub tightly enough against his teammate in running the short slant, which allowed Johnson to get inside position.

 

Mark Gaughan – Mark Gaughan has been a sports writer at The Buffalo News for 35 years. He covers the Bills and the NFL and is a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America, as well as a past selector for Pro Football Hall of Fame.
There are no comments - be the first to comment