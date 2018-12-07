Planned pot purchase turns into gunpoint robbery on West Side

A Buffalo man told police he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night by a person who came to his apartment to sell him marijuana.

The 29-year-old victim said two men he didn't know arrived at his apartment on Niagara Street, near Massachusetts Avenue, at about 7 p.m., according to a police report.

In a hallway outside the apartment, one of the men pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at his forehead, demanding money. They took $1,600 and left, getting into a red or maroon hatchback vehicle driven by a female, according to the report.