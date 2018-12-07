PENN, Christine M. (Musiak)

Of Eden, NY, December 5, 2018. Devoted wife of Ernest G; loving mother of Ernest (Mary) Jr., Carrie (Gregory) Jacobs, Christopher (Kathryn) and Eric (Brianne); grandmother of 11; sister of Edwin Musiak, Doreen Watson and late Thomas (Sharon) Musiak. Family and friends invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Sunday, December 9 at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. A Mass will be celebrated 10 AM on Monday, December 10 at Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Shriners Hospital. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com