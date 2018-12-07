Pair rob Elmwood Avenue credit union

Two people, including a man with a gun, robbed the Buffalo Cooperative Federal Credit Union on Elmwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robbery at 816 Elmwood, between Lafayette and Auburn avenues, happened at about 4:45 p.m.

The robber displayed what appeared to be a small handgun and demanded money from tellers. A woman appeared to be accompanying the robber and acting as a lookout, according to the report.

The lookout let a woman and child leave the credit union during the robbery, according to the report.

Both fled the scene through yards behind the credit union and got into a small vehicle parked behind the business on Ashland Avenue.