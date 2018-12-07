O'DONNELL, Christine A. (Derylak)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 4, 2018; beloved wife of Paul F. O'Donnell; devoted mother of Kevin O'Donnell and Colleen O'Donnell; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Brandon and Christian; loving daughter of the late John and Bertha Derylak; dear sister of Robert (Carol) Derylak; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-5 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com