NOVACK, Anthony G.

NOVACK - Anthony G. Of Angola, NY, December 4, 2018; beloved husband of Joanne (Rosso) Novack; dear father of Margaret (Daniel) Niles, Nancy (Jeffrey) St. George, Karen (Timothy) McCabe, Anthony and Steven (Alisa Marie) Novack; grandfather of eight grandchildren; dear friend of Marjorie Yale and her daughter Jennifer; survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday from 5-7 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where prayers will be said at 7 PM.