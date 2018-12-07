Niagara Falls teen indicted in three robberies including home invasion

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III set bail at $100,000 Thursday for a Niagara Falls teenager who pleaded not guilty to a 28-count indictment accusing him of three robberies, including a home invasion.

Joshua A. Carr, 18, of Ontario Avenue, is charged with robbery, burglary, grand larceny, possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and identity theft.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Carr allegedly robbed a man April 15; held up a 7-Eleven store in the Falls Oct. 6; and entered a home and robbed six people Oct. 9. He allegedly stole one of the victims' cars and used two stolen credit cards before he was arrested.

Carr also is accused of damaging the Niagara Falls police interview room by throwing a table and chair against a wall.