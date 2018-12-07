Bettors Guide: Battles heat up as NFL teams fight for playoff positions

Playoffs are still a month away in the National Football League, but for some teams, elimination games are already at hand.

It appears that Week 14 games are "must" wins for Baltimore, Indianapolis and Denver among the AFC wild-card contenders and Philadelphia and Minnesota in NFC division races.

In both conferences, the fight for first-round byes and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs goes on among the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC and Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints in the NFC.

The Chiefs owns a one-game lead over New England and Houston for the top position in the AFC playoff bracket, but face a tough challenge Sunday against the Ravens and their league-leading defense. New England has defeated both the Chiefs and Texans, so it would own the tiebreaker if tied with either when its over.

Last week's loss at Dallas dropped the Saints from No. 1 to No. 2 in the NFC behind the Rams. However, should they end up tied, New Orleans would be No. 1 based on a win over the Rams. A lot will happen before that becomes the final factor.

A capsule look at the Week 14 games in which seven of the 15 home teams are betting underdogs as of Thursday:

Game of the week

Ravens (7-5) at Chiefs (10-2)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Chiefs -6 1/2.

Record against the spread: Ravens 6-6; Chiefs 8-4.

Over/under: 53.

Times over/under: Ravens 4/7; Chiefs 8/4.

The scoop: Ravens have covered last two and won their last three outright with rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The former Heisman Trophy winner from Louisville, the "other" QB in the 2018 quarterback draft class, has been more of a runner than passer. He has 404 rushing yards but has completed only 46 of 77 passes for 540 yards. ... Minus RB Kareem Hunt, K.C. has turned to Spencer Ware. The Chiefs are averaging a league-best 37.0 points a game.

Outlook: A road test for the surging Ravens and a challenge for Chiefs' hot-shot QB Patrick Mahomes against the No. 1-ranked defense (281.7 yds., 17.8 ppg). Chiefs, 24-21.

Top attractions

Rams (11-1) at Bears (8-4)

TV: NBC, 8:20 p.m.

The line: Rams -3.

Record against the spread: Rams 6-6; Bears 8-4.

Over/under: 52.

Times over/under: Rams 7/4/1; Bears 7/4/1.

The scoop: Rams started 4-0 ATS. Bears had covered five in a row before last week. ... Some are skeptical about the Bears because only one of their wins was over a winning team (Vikings) but Chicago is 5-1 at home. Except for home loss to Patriots, they are allowing only 15.8 ppg at Soldier Field. ... Bears expect to get QB Mitchell Trubisky back for this one. He missed last week's OT loss to Giants.

Outlook: Bears trying to stay on top in NFC North while Rams are in fight with Saints for home-field advantage. Looking for a gritty Chicago win in cold-weather venue. Bears, 20-17.

Vikings (6-5-1) at Seahawks (7-5)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 8:20 p.m.

The line: Seahawks -3.

Record against the spread: Vikings 6-5-1; Seahawks 8-3-1.

Over/under: 45.

Times over/under: Vikings 5/7; Seahawks 6/6.

The scoop: Two teams on the playoff bubble either in division race (Vikings) or NFC wild card (Seahawks). ... Seattle has won five of last seven with the losses at home to Chargers and at the Rams. ... Seahawks QB Russell Wilson having huge season with 115.5 passer rating, 29 TD passes with five interceptions. Speed receiver Tyler Lockett has nine touchdowns and 16.2 yards-per-catch. ... Minnesota's Adam Thielen leads league with 98 receptions for 11.9 average, nine TDs.

Outlook: Vikings playing better than record indicates. Since inexplicable loss to the Bills, they are 5-4 but losses have been to Rams, Saints, Bears and Patriots, all competitive performances. That explains why Seattle is only slight favorite at home. Seahawks, 24-20.

Colts (6-6) at Texans (9-3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Texans -4 1/2.

Record against the spread: Colts 5-6-1; Texans 5-4-1.

Over/under: 49.

Times over/under: Colts 7/3/1; Texans 5/6.

The scoop: If Indy had not done a total washout at Jaguars last week, this would have been a huge game in AFC South. Colts had won five in a row. Now they need this one to bolster wild-card chances in competition with Ravens, Seahawks, Titans, Dolphins and Broncos. Just think: Texans were hanging by a thread at home against Bills and pulled it out thanks to two Nathan Peterman INTs. Now they've won nine in a row.

Outlook: Colts couldn't get it done against slumping Jaguars. Don't see them doing it against streaking Houston and its formidable pass rush. Texans, 31-17.

Eagles (6-6) at Cowboys (7-5)

TV: Fox, 4:25 p.m.

The line: Cowboys -3 1/2.

Record against the spread: Eagles 4-8; Cowboys 6-5-1.

Over/under: 43.

Times over/under: Eagles 5/6/1; Cowboys 5/7.

The scoop: These Eagles are missing last season's Super Bowl magic, but are they coming to life after losses at home to Panthers and hated Cowboys and embarrassing rout at Saints. Carson Wentz passed for his 13th career 300-yard game against Redskins last week and Notre Dame rookie RB Josh Adams has put a spark in the running game. TE Zach Ertz continues to pile up receptions. Had nine last week for 93 on season (second in NFC) and six TDs. ... Sometimes it seems like the Joneses know what they are doing, like drafting LB Leighton Vander Esch, a tackling machine who has revived Dallas defense.

Outlook: Cowboys have covered last four. Make it five. Cowboys, 30-20.

Best of the rest

Jets (3-9) at Bills (4-8)

TV: CBS, 1 p.m.

The line: Bills -3 1/2.

Record against the spread: Jets 4-8; Bills 5-6-1.

Over/under: 38.

Times over/under: Jets 6/6; Bills 5/6/1.

The scoop: Finally we get a second showdown of Class of 2018 rookie quarterbacks: Josh Allen versus Sam Darnold, (if Darnold plays). Baker Mayfield of the Browns defeated Darnold and the Jets, 21-17, in Week Three. ... Bills finally cut Kelvin Benjamin, easily the worst No. 1 receiver in their history and cause of many INTs with sloppy routes and lack of "compete," as they say in hockey. Special teams and penalties killed Buffalo in loss at Miami last week.

Outlook: Jets have lost last six, including 41-10 rout by Bills and Matt Barkley a month ago when Darnold did not play. It will be tougher this time. Bills, 21-17.

Panthers (6-6) at Browns (4-7-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Panthers -2.

Record against the spread: Panthers 5-7; Browns 7-4-1.

Over/under: 47 1/2.

Times over/under: Panthers 7/5; Browns 6/6.

The scoop: Bottom has dropped out on Carolina with four losses in row, three on road, two against weaker Lions and Buccaneers. ... That's despite stellar production from Christian McCaffrey (863 rushing yards, 663 receiving and 11 TDs overall). ... Browns rookie Baker Mayfield passed for 397 yards last week but his three INTs were disastrous in loss at Houston. Cleveland is 2-1 since interim coach Gregg Williams took over.

Outlook: Browns are underdog at home, but only by small margin against team that was supposed to be a playoff contender. That says a lot. Cam Newton-Mayfield shootout should be fun. Panthers, 28-23.

Falcons (4-8) at Packers (4-7-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m

The line: Packers -6.

Record against the spread: Falcons 3-9; Packers 3-9.

Over/under: 48 1/2.

Times over/under: Falcons 6/6; Packers 5/5/2.

The scoop: Two of biggest disappointments of 2018 season meet each other in a game that means nothing. Atlanta has won last two, both at home, against Green Bay under Dan Quinn. Interim coach Joe Philbin of Packers won against Atlanta as coach of Dolphins, if that means anything.

Outlook: Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers, two 3,000-yard passers, will be on display. Rodgers taking a lot of heat over Mike McCarthy firing scenario. Expect him to respond in big way. Packers, 30-21.

Patriots (9-3) at Dolphins (6-6)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Patriots -7 1/2.

Record against the spread: Patriots 8-4; Dolphins 6-4-1.

Over/under: 47.

Times over/under: Patriots 4/8; Dolphins 5/6/1.

The scoop: Tom Brady will surpass Peyton Manning for most TD passes (including playoffs) in NFL history with his first one Sunday. Playoffs stats shouldn't count in career records. They don't in baseball, NBA or NHL. ... Dolphins needed all kinds of help from officiating crew to beat Bills at home last week. They didn't look like a playoff contender, which they somehow are.

Outlook: After big home win over Vikings last week and big one coming up at Pittsburgh next week, this is perfect spot for Patriots to slip. New England is only 4-5 at Dolphins since 2008. Patriots, 27-17.

Saints (10-2) at Buccaneers (5-7)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Saints -8.

Record against the spread: Saints 9-3; Dolphins 6-4-1.

Over/under: 55 1/2.

Times over/under: Saints 6/6; Bucs 9/3.

The scoop: Saints had covered nine straight weeks before loss as favorite at Dallas in Week 12. Bucs games went over first eight weeks of season. ... Remember Tampa Bay won season opener at New Orleans before Saints went on 10-game tear. Some think they now see vulnerability in Saints. ... New Orleans looked less than mortal in 13-10 loss against Cowboys, who had 10 games to get ready and were fighting for playoff lives. ... Saints Drew Brees still leads league in completion percentage (75.5) and passer rating (123.2).

Outlook: Bucs can roll up yards. They average a league best 442.7. They had 529 in 48-40 win at New Orleans when Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 417 and four TDs, but he's not the starter now. Time for Saints to wake up or lose No. 1 seed to Rams. Saints, 35-24.

Giants (4-8) at Redskins (6-6)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Giants -3 1/2.

Record against the spread: Giants 7-5; Redskins 7-5.

Over/under: 41.

Times over/under: Giants 8/4; Redskins 5/7.

The scoop: Giants have covered last four and face Washington team down to its third quarterback. ... Should be interesting battle of RBs. Saquon Barkley of Giants (954 rushing and 1,556 scrimmage yards), the new Adrian Peterson, against Peterson, who is having huge season, 856 yards rushing including 90-yard run last week. He has made more TD runs of 60 yards or more than any back in NFL history.

Outlook: Giants have become dangerous opponent late in season with three wins in last four, admittedly over weakened opposition. Redskins won first game of 2018 series, 20-13, before Alex Smith injury. Giants, 24-17.

Bengals (5-7) at Chargers (9-3)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Chargers -14.

Record against the spread: Bengals 5-7; Chargers 7-5.

Over/under: 48.

Times over/under: Bengals 7/4; Chargers 7/5.

The scoop: Two teams headed in different directions. Cincy defense has fallen apart (433.1, 30.9 points) and are without QB Andy Dalton and WR A.J. Green. ... Chargers pulled out 33-30 win at Pittsburgh, where they had been 1-14 in regular-season games.

Outlook: Los Angeles should handle this one routinely. Chargers, 24-13.

Broncos (6-6) at 49ers (2-10)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Broncos -5 1/2.

Record against the spread: Broncos 7-4-1; 49ers 3-8-1.

Over/under: 45.

Times over/under: Broncos 4/8; 49ers 7/5.

The scoop: With three wins in a row and four in last six games (losses were to playoff-bound Chiefs and Texans) and wins over Chargers and Steelers, Denver has crept into playoff picture. ... Vaunted NFL scouting somehow missed Phillip Lindsay at Colorado. Undrafted, he has 937 yards, 6.1 rushing average and 8 TDs and has saved Denver's season.

Outlook: Only 49ers' win in last 10 weeks was at home over Raiders. They finish with Seahawks, Bears and Rams. Ouch. Broncos, 27-10.

Steelers (7-4-1) at Raiders (2-10)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Steelers -10 1/2.

Record against the spread: Steelers 6-6; Raiders 3-8-1.

Over/under: 51 1/2.

Times over/under: Steelers 6/6; Raiders 7/4/1.

The scoop: Nothing compared to those legendary Steelers-Raiders battles of the '70s. Steelers haven't covered last three and are hurting at RB. Rookie Jaylen Sanders, a fifth-rounder who was more of an H-back and tight end at North Carolina State (admission: we had to look that up) starts in place of injured James Conner and absent Le'Veon Bell at RB.

Outlook: Raiders showing some signs of life lately, but not enough to topple vulnerable Pittsburgh. Steelers, 31-23.

Dog of the day

Lions (4-8) at Cardinals (3-9)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Lions -2 1/2.

Record against the spread: Lions 5-6-1; Cardinals 6-5-1.

Over/under: 40 1/2.

Times over/under: Lions 6/6; Cardinals 5/7.

The scoop: Lions have lost five of last six and are worn down by brutal schedule with losses to Seahawks, Vikings, Bears (twice) and Rams. Lions 1-4 on road with only win at Miami. ... Josh Rosen of Cards has been perfect example of inconsistent rookie QB, playing before he is truly ready to start in NFL (10 TDs, 11 INTs).

Outlook: Arizona lost close games early at home, and are only 1-5 there. Its offense is worst in league (239.3 ypg). But ... Cardinals, 24-21.

Last week: Favorites covered in six games, underdogs covered in eight. The Bills-Dolphins game was a push at 4 points. Four games were under the number, 12 were under.

Last week's record: 9-6 straight up; 6-8-1 against the spread.

Season's record: 93-68-2 straight up; 79-78-6 against the spread.#