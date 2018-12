How we see it: NFL picks for Week 14

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 14, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):

THURSDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf at Titans 4 Jaguars Jaguars Titans Jaguars SUNDAY at Bills 3 1/2 Jets Bills Bills Bills Giants 3 1/2 at Redskins Redskins Giants Giants Saints 8 at Buccaneers Saints Saints Saints Patriots 7 1/2 at Dolphins Patriots Patriots Patriots at Chiefs 6 1/2 Ravens Chiefs* Chiefs Chiefs* at Texans 4 1/2 Colts Texans Colts Colts Panthers 2 at Browns Panthers Panthers Panthers at Packers 6 Falcons Packers Falcons Packers Broncos 5 1/2 49ers Broncos Broncos Broncos at Chargers 14 Bengals Chargers Chargers Chargers Lions 2 1/2 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Lions at Cowboys 3 1/2 Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Steelers 10 1/2 at Raiders Steelers Steelers Raiders Rams 3 at Bears Rams Rams Rams MONDAY at Seahawks 3 Vikings Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Last week ATS 6-10 8-8 9-7 Season ATS 92-93-6 84-101-6 98-87-6