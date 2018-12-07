Nanula family partners with another celebrity on Bourbon brand

First, the Nanula family partnered with Paula Deen. Now, the Clarence family's business is backing a bourbon brand from Grammy-winning musician and producer Neil Giraldo — also known as Mr. Pat Benatar.

The Nanula brothers' Nanco Group provides capital and human resources.

The bourbon is produced in Michigan, where its parent company Steel Bending Spirits is located. Paul Nanula, president of Nanco Group, is CEO of Steel Bending Spirits. It's distributed by Empire Merchants.

Merging his love for music and bourbon, Giraldo uses a proprietary process that applies tonal vibrations to the aged bourbon blends, inspired by the way his drink vibrated when sitting on a guitar amplifier. The bourbons are aged for up to 12 years and sourced from Kentucky and Tennessee. A bottle retails for $39.99 and is distributed by Empire Merchants.

The Nanula family is known for patriarch Savino Nanula's early leadership of Tops Markets and, later, the family's ownership of the Wilson Farms convenience store chain. In 2012, Nanco partnered with celebrity chef and restaurateur Paula Deen to bring a line of branded foods to market. The flagship Paula Deen Store is in Clarence.

In addition to performing with his wife, producing her albums and playing his own music, Giraldo has played with and produced for Rick Springfield, Rick Derringer and Kenny Loggins.