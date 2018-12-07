My View: When Buffalo feted France's grand marquis

By Ruth Johnson

As a very senior female living in a building occupied by other mature beings, I am often asked what is keeping me busy. I have been infected by the creative writing bug. My family is very happy I am playing with words that can be used in polite print.

My latest project is the year 1825, in the frontier village of Buffalo. Getting back to the question of the moment: What am I working on now?

I answer with one word: Lafayette.

Do I mean the hotel that was just renovated? What about the high school on the West Side? Isn’t that the beautiful street that runs parallel to Delavan Avenue?

No, no and no.

The Marquis De La Fayette was so adored by Americans in 1825 that President James Monroe invited him to come to celebrate the almost 50 years since its birth. He came. He saw. He conquered. This very rich, orphaned teenage Frenchman, inspired by the words of Thomas Jefferson, at his own expense served in Washington’s army, suffering a wound in the Battle of Brandywine.

Returning to France, he managed to raise 6,000 infantrymen and six ships to help the ragged army survive and defeat their common enemy, the British.

That man, Marquis De La Fayette.

That was a small part of what he did for our nation. What he did in Europe was equally amazing. With religious fervor, he took the message of democracy back home, trying to infect the population with this idea.

Of course, those in charge didn’t want to give up control and reacted accordingly. Those in power sent guards to keep the other 99 percent from hearing his evangelizing. There were times when he lost his home and his freedom. After all, to European heads of government (read royalty) he was considered a dangerous radical, a threat to the ruling upper class.

Now, almost 50 years later, one of the few surviving heroes who participated in the birth of our nation was including our little village in his tour to see what his efforts had produced. All of the 24 states celebrated his presence. Each and every politician, member of the clergy, person of note, gifted him, praised him in speeches and fed him with their finest foods and drink.

He was a gracious guest. The marquis visited the survivors of that great event in every city, town and village. If the person had gone on to their just reward, he visited the family and stopped to honor the grave.

It was time for the living reminder of the War for Independence to meet the frontier populations of Western New York. His arrival date was June 4. The huge crowd was delighted by his greeting. All this was followed by a lavish dinner and ball at the Eagle House. The next morning, he was on his way to Niagara Falls. First he made sure to visit Tuscarora Reservation Chief Cusick, who had saved his life 50 years earlier.

The celebratory trip was winding down. The man and his usual companions made their way to the East Coast to meet the ship to take him back to his homeland. The village of Buffalo’s moment of glory was over.

La Fayette came, spoke, dined, danced, slept and left the next day. He missed the next excitement, the triple hanging of the Thayer brothers, 11 days later. Tens of thousands witnessed the executions. The little village was a very busy place. Where did they find parking spaces for their buggies and horses?

Ruth Johnson, of Amherst, is a student of history.