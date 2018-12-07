Michael Moran, 84, lifelong social worker and children's advocate, known for his wit

May 3, 1934 — Nov. 30, 2018

Michael Madison Moran spent the last week of his life in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, trading quips with the staff and family and making farewell phone calls to each of his nine grandchildren, after which he declared "Victory!"

Mr. Moran dedicated his professional life to helping children and families, his family said, but his engaging personality, sparkling humor and genuine interest in everyone he met eased the tensions of his work.

He was executive director of Wyndham Lawn Home for Children in Lockport for 26 years, guiding the agency as it grew from a small custodial program to a large multiservice agency, now called New Directions.

Mr. Moran died of pulmonary fibrosis on Nov. 30, 2018. He was 84.

His family said that Mr. Moran "had a big personality, loved being with his extended family and was sustained by Unitarian Universalist and Center for Inquiry humanist beliefs during his final journey."

Mr. Moran was born May 3, 1934, in Buffalo, the first child of Daniel F. and Erna R. (Madison) Moran and brother of Elizabeth.

He lived most of his young life in Kenmore and spent many summers working on the farm of his maternal uncle, Vernon Fenner, in Warsaw, N.Y. "He learned so much from his uncle, who was a very hard taskmaster, but he appreciated what he learned," said Mr. Moran's wife of 61 years, Sylvia (Stoos) Moran.

When he and a pal disrupted a grade school class with their jokes, their teacher, recognizing their talent, assigned them a half-hour on Friday to amuse the class. The two threw their hearts into the production, leading to Mr. Moran's lifelong habit of writing and performing comedic skits, Mrs. Moran said.

A 1952 graduate of Kenmore West High School, he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology in 1957 and a master's degree in social work in 1963 from the University of Buffalo.

He met Sylvia Stoos at UB and they married on Oct. 19, 1957.

Mr. Moran served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1958, working as acting personnel psychologist at the Examining and Induction Station in New Haven, Conn.

In 1959, he became a caseworker for the children's division of the Erie County Department of Social Services and was later promoted to unit supervisor. In 1965, he became director of the Western New York Community Service Office for the Berkshire Farm Residential Center for Youth.

Mr. Moran was a consultant on the White House Conference on Children in 1971. He also was an assistant professor at Erie Community College, teaching psychology classes.

On Dec. 1, 1971, a century after the agency was established, Wyndham Lawn Home for Children named Mr. Moran executive director.

During his tenure, Mr. Moran transformed the agency, increasing the qualifications of staff and creating the onsite school. "He turned out to be a much better fundraiser than he realized," multiplying the agency's endowment, said Mrs. Moran.

In October 1979, as chairman of the local region of the Council of Voluntary Child Care Agencies, Mr. Moran led a group of local agencies in a battle with Erie County for increased reimbursements. Six weeks later, the county agreed to the agencies' demands.

Mr. Moran was on the dean's advisory committee to the School of Social Work at UB, and he twice served as president of the school's Alumni Association. He was the Alumni Association's Social Worker of the Year in 1988. He was also president of the regional chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

Mr. Moran was on the boards of the Center for Young Parents and Fellowship House in Niagara Falls for more than two decades.

He served as an evaluator on the Council of Accreditation for Residential Childcare Agencies, and in the 1990s, received a lifetime achievement award from the Council of Family and Child Caring Agencies.

After retiring from Wyndham Lawn in 1997, he volunteered in an addiction recovery program at the Alden Correctional Facility for several years.

At the Unitarian Universalist Church in Amherst, he held many posts, including chairman of the board, and he was a snowbird member of the Unitarian Church in Naples, Fla. He was a longtime member of Toastmasters International.

An avid bicyclist, he ran the Turkey Trot for 33 years — beginning at age 50 — and exercised regularly at the Jewish Community Center. He was a Buffalo Bills season ticket-holder who also cheered for the UB Bulls.

Besides his wife of 61 years, Mr. Moran is survived by his children, Lorraine, Earl and Jean Moran and Michele Beiter; his sister, Elizabeth C. Bergmann; nine grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, and several cousins.

A memorial service is set for 4 p.m. Jan. 5 in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst at 6320 Main St., Amherst.