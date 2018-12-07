Mercy Flight to return popular M.A.S.H. Bash next spring in new venue

Long dubbed the M.A.S.H. Bash because of its military theme connected to the classic TV show, the renamed Red Cross Bash was thought to have run for the final time in 2018 after 20 years.

Although it won't be quite the same, the Bash will return at 5 p.m. June 7, 2019, thanks to Mercy Flight of Western New York's decision to carry the torch.

The venue will move from the American Red Cross' grounds on Delaware Avenue to Buffalo RiverWorks, at 359 Ganson St., but the party - often viewed as a gateway to Buffalo's bustling summer event schedule - is expected to include the usual food, drinks, vendors, fireworks, dancing and camouflaged attendees.

Tickets - as well as VIP passes - will be available in January, Mercy Flight announced on Twitter.

Jay Bonafede, spokesperson for the WNY region of the American Red Cross, explained in April that the non-profit wanted to plan a fundraising event that better reflected its mission, but personally admitted he'd miss the event.

"I liked the way the community came together and just had a lot of fun," Bonafede told The News' Mary Kunz Goldman. "It's not just another dinner or gala. It draws a bit of a younger crowd ... While I didn't get to know him well, having Lance Diamond meant a lot. He was here for four or five of them."

Red Cross representatives were on hand when Mercy Flight announced the event's return at a press event Dec. 6. Look back at more photos from the 2017 Buffalo Bash at the American Red Cross.

