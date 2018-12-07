MARRIOTT, Lois E.

MARRIOTT - Lois E. November 28, 2018; loving sister of Lowell (Peggy), Ivan (Helen), Len (Sis), Claire, Carl (Marian) and Robert (Marion) Marriott; survived by many nieces and nephews. She graduated from South Park High School and the University of Buffalo. Lois worked at the West Seneca Developmental Center for over 35 years. Lois had a passion for travel and enjoyed many vacations in the US and Europe. Family will receive friends Monday, December 10, 2018, from 10 AM - Noon, at the LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Flowers and donations gratefully declined.