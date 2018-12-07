Man killed Thursday in East Side shooting

A man was killed Thursday night on the city's East Side, Buffalo police said.

The male victim, whom police are still trying to identify, was shot just before 8:40 p.m. on Warring Avenue near Antwerp Street. He died at the scene, a police spokesman said in an email.

Police initially indicated the man's injuries were "serious in nature." A separate police report described a shooting on Warring Avenue and Antwerp as a fatal shooting.

According to the separate police report, a man was taken into custody at Bailey Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue Thursday night and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The man had a loaded 9 mm handgun under the driver's seat, according to that report.

The man arrested on the weapons charge has been identified as Frank A. Nelson III, 36, according to a police report and a department spokesman.

That report says the arrest followed a traffic stop involving a black Chevrolet Impala that matched the description of a vehicle seen in the area of the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.