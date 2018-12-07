Love conquers all in Road Less Traveled's 'Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley'

The first rule when creating a sequel to a classic story that has been beloved for 200 years is to do no harm. The second is to continue the lives of the characters in a way that is true to form and entertaining.

Jane Austen fans can exhale now. "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" is a light and charming morsel, a celebratory sequel to "Pride and Prejudice," with the scholarly spinster sister Mary Bennet taking the spotlight from her now-married elder siblings, Elizabeth Darcy and Jane Bingley. They all are making themselves at home for the holidays in an elegant set on the stage of Shea's 710 Theatre, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions.

Elizabeth (Amy Feder) and her husband, Mr. Darcy (Todd Benzin), are hosting the family for Christmas at their country estate. It is 1815 and Elizabeth, strong-willed as ever, surprises Mr. Darcy with a new tradition started in Germany: She has put a tree in the sitting room, which, she says, they will decorate with baubles and candles. Darcy is unimpressed with the notion of "cutting down perfectly healthy trees and humiliating them inside the house."

And that is about it for bantering interaction between these two. They had their book, now it is Mary's turn.

The Darcys were not planning on matchmaking for the holidays, expecting only a simple celebration with Elizabeth's family. But the guest list unexpectedly expands with the offstage death of Darcy's imperious aunt, the Lady Catherine deBourgh.

This brings into the fold Darcy's cousin Arthur deBourgh, a shy and studious young man who will be inheriting Rosings, the deBourgh estate. Arthur, a student of snails, is uncomfortable in society, and prefers books to fancy dress balls. He comes to Pemberley seeking advice from his more capable cousin.

Then, by virtue of sheer proximity, Arthur and Mary meet, realize they are kindred spirits and awkwardly fall in love.

Even more awkwardly, Lady Catherine's daughter, Anne, arrives to announce that, at the behest of her deceased mother, she and Arthur are engaged, so that Anne may be mistress of Rosings. Baffled, Arthur admits he knows nothing about being engaged, but Anne sternly assures him it is what her mother intended.

How Austen of her.

Using the template for Lady Catherine, playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margo Melcon have turned the once sickly, silent Anne (Tracy Snyder) into a model of her self-important mother, and Snyder pulls off the arrogance so well you want to slap her.

But Arthur would never do that. Unable to see a way out, he prepares to unhappily submit to Anne's wishes. Fortunately, Darcy and Bingley (wonderfully played by Darryl Semira) heroically and comically step in to guide him from the peril, and their scenes together, as they explain the nuances of dealing with marriage and the sisters Bennet, are some of the most fun in the show.

Road Less Traveled was creative in casting a diverse group of actors to fill the 19th-century English country home, and in a city that just gave a warm Buffalo welcome to a hip-hop "Hamilton," it works out fine. Alexandria Watts plays Mary with a nice touch of defiance as she tries to escape the role her family has defined for her, deciding she does not want to be cast as a never-to-be-married governess who isn't invited to share in family toasts.

Brittany Bassett is a treat as Lydia Wickham, so proud of her "jovial attitude" in the face of her miserable marriage to a cad that you can forgive her almost anything. Rosa Fernandez plays the heavily pregnant Jane Bingley with suitable calm and equanimity, and Feder is lovely as Elizabeth, whose main goal here is to justify putting up a Christmas tree.

But we have to say what any Austen fan would be thinking: While the tall and trim Benzin is a fine actor and was absolutely perfect as Sherlock Holmes in 710 Main's "Baskerville," physically he does not quite bring it as the Mr. Darcy we like to see. His performance gets the tone right with both his beloved wife and his best friend Bingley, but Benzin's appearance does not lend itself to the dark and brooding charisma one expects from one of literature's most famous romantic leads.

Fortunately, his romance is not the one at stake here. Arthur is the one whose love life is on the line, and the handsome Nick Stevens is perfect as Mary's stumbling suitor. One is reminded of Christopher Reeve when he is being Clark Kent instead of Superman, and we can't wait for Arthur to learn how to fly.

The show is fast and just funny enough, and, let's face it, the ending is never in doubt. The pleasure is in getting there.

THEATER REVIEW

"Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley"

3 stars (out of four)

The Road Less Traveled Productions play runs through Dec. 22, Thursday through Saturday, with matinees Sunday, in Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. For tickets, which are $44 general admission, $18.50 for students, go to sheas.org.

*Read more theater reviews by clicking on the Story Topic, below.