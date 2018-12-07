Lockport development agency buys former bowling alley

The Greater Lockport Development Corp., the city's development agency, plans to renovate a vacant bowling alley and bar next to City Hall.

Brian M. Smith, city community development director, announced Thursday that the agency has bought the former Kendzie's building, 13 W. Main St., from Sara and Thomas Milani of Lockport for $100,000.

The agency has obtained a $300,000 state grant to be spent on repairs. Smith said the city eventually will sell the building for reuse.

"We're going to shore the building up. It's got a lot of structural issues," Smith said.

In 2000, the bar was renamed Chasers; it closed several years ago. The Milanis bought the property in 2005.

Mayor David R. Wohleben said John F. Kennedy spoke at Kendzie's during a campaign visit to Lockport in 1960.