LEMKE, Raymond

Lemke - Raymond Of Lackawanna, NY, December 6, 2018. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Balcarzyk) Lemke; loving father of Jeffrey, Christopher, Denise (David Durmaj), Melanie Russo, and the late Timothy Lemke; cherished papa of 11 grandchildren; son of the late Raymond E. and Dorothy Lemke; dearest brother of Rose (late Fred) Urban, Ruth (late Donald) Lucas, Norma (Frank) Manns, and the late Donald (Linda) Lemke; also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present on Saturday from 1-5 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave., and where a closing prayer will be said at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com