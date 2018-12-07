KIHL, Marilyn (Chappell)

Age 82, of Dayton, formerly of Amherst, NY, passed away on December 4, 2018, at the Back to Basics Personal Care Home, Dayton, PA. She was born on July 17, 1936 to Wilber and Anna (Buckham) Chappell in Buffalo, NY. Marilyn worked as a Librarian for the University of Buffalo. She was a member of Eastern Star, MENSA, and the Chi Omega Sorority. Marilyn was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Amherst, NY. Marilyn is survived by numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her prized pedigree toy poodle, Maxi. Visitation will be held Friday, December 7, 2018, 6:00 - 7:30 PM at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, PA. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:30 PM with Pastor Kevin Hayley officiating. Burial will take place in the East Avon Cemetery, Avon, NY on Saturday. www.carsonboyer.com.