Kelvin Benjamin on joining Chiefs: 'I'm happy and glad to be here'

The Kansas City Chiefs announced the signing of former Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Friday.

Benjamin was released Tuesday and visited Kansas City on Thursday. He is not expected to dress for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but coach Andy Reid said he was optimistic that Benjamin could be ready for the Chiefs' Thursday night game against the Chargers.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was not contacted by Reid about Benjamin. McDermott coached under Reid in Philadelphia.

Here is what Reid and Benjamin told reporters Friday:

KELVIN BENJAMIN

Q: We know it's a business, but can you explain the emotions of being released to being where you are right now?

BENJAMIN: “Like you said, it is a business. I’m glad to be here. We already know that the Kansas City Chiefs have been tearing it up this year. They were one of the teams that really wanted me and I’m happy and glad to be here.”

Q: How are the guys in the locker room and who did you know?

BENJAMIN: “I played with Cam (Erving) and (Terrence) Smith, couple of Florida State guys. It seems like a great locker room. It is my first day here. I just have to get in and keep bonding with guys, keep talking with guys. Just happy to be a part of it.”

Q: What did you like about Patrick Mahomes that made this an attractive destination?

BENJAMIN: “He can get the ball out. He makes plays with his feet. Extends plays and just how he gets the ball to his pass catchers.”

ANDY REID

Q: What do you like about Kelvin Benjamin?

REID: “He’s been good against us, number one. He’s a big, physical player. Again, you add him to the mix. He comes in, he’s got experience and he’s been a good football player at this level and in this league. He was a great college player. We liked him coming out of Florida State. Brett (Veach) brought him in and added him to the team.”

Q: When is a reasonable time to think he could be ready to play?

REID: “I would probably tell you not so much this week. He just got here. I would probably tell you by next week he’ll have a pretty good feel. He’s a sharp kid. He’ll be able to pick it up.”

Q: Even on a short week?

REID: “Well, I think so. We’ve been meeting with him here quite a little bit, so we think by next week.”

Q: You guys do your homework on a guy like that, do you have a sense of why his numbers seemed to have gone down? What are your concerns?

REID: “You know what, I mean he’s in great shape. He’s 239 pounds and looking good. He’s been big before. He’s a big kid. You’ll get the chance to meet him here. He’s a big guy. He’s in phenomenal shape. Sometimes change of scenery can be good for a guy and he’s got an opportunity to come in here."