JONES, Roosevelt, Sr.

JONES - Roosevelt, Sr. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on December 3, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 4-8 PM, and thereafter at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 66 Wasson St., on Monday morning from 11 AM - 12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com