Jeff Simon: After 25 years, 'Schindler's List' is as important as ever

I was profoundly shaken after seeing an advance Manhattan screening 25 years ago of "Schindler's List." The film returned to area theaters this weekend in observance of its 25th anniversary. I've been affected reasonably often by movie screenings, but not like this. I was struck dumb. I was in more than a little silent awe. I had no desire to talk to a living soul about the movie at that moment -- certainly not the happy chattering magpies among the nation's movie critics with whom I rode down in the elevator. They were all rushing off to see another screening that night and urged me to come along with them. I just couldn't. I'd seen something that walloped me and I had no desire to intrude on the memory right away. I immediately understood what was going on. It wasn't that gentile movie critics had no understanding of what they'd just seen. Far from it. We all understood we'd seen a movie milestone, but those of us who came from American Jewish families understood something else about what Spielberg had done. He'd broken forever Hollywood's unspoken but institutionalized studio fear of making a movie that was "too Jewish." It's hardly a historical secret that Jews have been instrumental in making and developing American studio films (see Neal Gabler's definitive history, "An Empire of Their Own"). Nor had the Holocaust been a subject Hollywood avoided. One movie in particular -- Stanley Kramer's admirable "Judgement at Nuremberg" -- had many shattering moments. But Spielberg had done a very special thing. He had done something that only American Jews of his generation understood profoundly, I think: he had resolved any implicit conflict between his identities as a Jew and an American by being as publicly Jewish in his work as any American Jewish filmmaker had ever been. In doing so, he was never more profoundly American -- not even later in "Saving Private Ryan."

I was far from alone in being shaken by that screening of Spielberg being so personal on behalf of a couple generations of "discreet" American Jews. A TV network movie critic known for his comic spritz and bankable good cheer was struck dumb by the film, too. He, too, in the descending elevator was chatteringly urged to the second advance screening that night. He too silently declined -- with tears still in his eyes, his face white as a sheet and larynx unable to function just yet. He was always publicly known for his good cheer. No one had ever seen him act like this on the air.