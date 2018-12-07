It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season at City Hall

The tree was illuminated. The toy drive kicked off. And the holiday season is underway at Buffalo City Hall.

The fourth annual City Hall Outdoor Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony was held Friday evening in Niagara Square, hosted by Mayor Byron W. Brown.

The ceremony also kicked off the Toy Joy Drop-Off in collaboration with the Buffalo Police and Fire Departments, the Police Benevolent Association, Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL). The toy drive will run until Dec. 21. The toys will be distributed to children in need.

Community members can donate new, unwrapped toys and books at the following drop-off locations: