Share this article

print logo
The outdoor holiday tree was illuminated in a tree lighting ceremony Friday in Niagara Square. The tree is located on the facade of the fourth-floor portico of City Hall.

It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season at City Hall

| Published

The tree was illuminated. The toy drive kicked off. And the holiday season is underway at Buffalo City Hall.

The fourth annual City Hall Outdoor Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony was held Friday evening in Niagara Square, hosted by Mayor Byron W. Brown.

The ceremony also kicked off the Toy Joy Drop-Off in collaboration with the Buffalo Police and Fire Departments, the Police Benevolent Association, Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL). The toy drive will run until Dec. 21. The toys will be distributed to children in need.

Community members can donate new, unwrapped toys and books at the following drop-off locations:

  • City Hall lobby
  • All Police district stations
  • All fire stations
  • PAL office on 21st floor of City Hall
Deidre Williams – Deidre Williams has been covering Buffalo City Hall for The Buffalo News since 2016. Prior to that, she reported on public schools in the city and was a suburban beat reporter for The News. Williams joined the Buffalo News in 1999.
There are no comments - be the first to comment