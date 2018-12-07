Former Bills linebacker Butch Robertson killed in car crash in Texas

Former Bills linebacker Isiah "Butch" Robertson was killed in a car accident southeast of Dallas late Thursday night, authorities told the CBS' Dallas affiliate. Robertson was 69.

Robertson spent four seasons with the Bills from 1979 to 1982 after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him 10th overall in 1981. He was a six-time Pro Bowler with the Rams. Robertson also was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame for his play at Southern University.

Robertson was among the tough guys that Chuck Knox brought in to help reset the Bills, along with players such as Conrad Dobler and Phil Villapiano.

Robertson had been the guest speaker at the Grand Prairie High School football banquet Thursday before being involved in the three-car crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Robertson was driving a 2001 Lincoln and was speeding when his car slid off a roadway. Another car coming struck Robertson's car and pushed it into the lane going in the other direction. Robertson's car hit another car and that caused Robertson's death. One of the other drivers was taken to a hospital and released; the other was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

After football, Robertson founded Isiah House, a drug treatment center in Mabank, Texas, where he lived and where the accident occurred.