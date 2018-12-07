How we see it: Bills-Jets predictions for Week 14

VIC CARUCCI

The season rematch will see two different quarterbacks squaring off in rookies Josh Allen and Sam Darnold, but the result figures to be the same. When the teams met on Nov. 11, Matt Barkley started for the Bills while Allen was out with an elbow injury and Josh McCown started for the Jets while Darnold was out with an injured foot. Although Barkley set a high bar for Allen by sparking a 41-10 win, there’s reason to think Allen can be every bit as effective, especially with the help of a strong running game. Darnold will have some rust in his first game back, and will likely struggle against a solid defense. Bills, 30-17.

JAY SKURSKI

These two teams are heading in opposite directions. The Jets have lost six straight, and are inching closer to firing Todd Bowles. While the Bills are also coming off a loss last week, there was plenty to be encouraged about against Miami. New York, meanwhile, has scored three touchdowns in the past five games. The Jets are trying to use their 41-10 drubbing at the hands of Matt Barkley as a motivational tool, but they have all the signs of a team that’s packed it in. Bills, 27-16.

MARK GAUGHAN

After being embarrassed at home by the Bills four weeks ago, expect the Jets to start the game with a lot of fire. How much fight does Gang Green have left, however? The Jets are more banged up this week than the Bills. They have to know coach Todd Bowles is on his way out. I don’t see the Jets helping out Sam Darnold with the running game, either. Jump on them early. Bills, 26-16.

JASON WOLF

Rookie quarterbacks Allen and Darnold match up for the first time since being selected with first-round draft picks, and the key to the game may be Allen’s legs. The Jets rate among the most in ineffective defenses in the league against the rush, and Allen has been on a tear, galloping for 234 yards in the last two games combined. Darnold could be rusty after missing the last three games with a foot injury and will face the league’s top-ranked passing defense on the road. Bills, 24-20.

RACHEL LENZI

The New York Jets say they want payback, less than four weeks after an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Bills. It won’t be another debacle, but a turnaround will be tough for the 3-9 Jets, who have yet to win an AFC East game. Buffalo quarterback Allen and his counterpart, New York’s Darnold, will meet for the first time this season — the matchup many wished for the last time these two teams met — but the Jets have the NFL’s third-worst offense (ahead of the Bills) and will face the league’s second-best defense. Bills, 24-14.