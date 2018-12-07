High School Extra: Tapestry tops East

The Tapestry boys basketball team (1-2) defeated East (1-1) 79-60 Thursday night in the Pastor-Cooper Memorial tournament at Daemen College.

Tapestry was down 10-5 in the first quarter before a 9-0 run vaulted them into a lead they would not lose.

Sophomore guard Tariq Eubanks and senior forward Anthony James fired back-to-back threes to increase it to a 15-0 run midway though the second. By halftime, Tapestry led 36-25.

The runs would not stop as early through the third Tapestry went on another 10-0 run.

The sophomore finished with 29 points, 5 assists and 4 steals while senior guard Dorian Plummer added 22 to lead the Thunderhawks.

East junior Danny Carter, the lone returning starter from last year’s state championship team, finished with 9.

Ellicottville wins in 2OT

Down three with just seconds remaining in overtime of its 55-53 victory over Frewsburg, Ellicottville (2-2) knew it was now or never.

Sophomore guard Leif Jimmerson launched a three-point shot. It missed, but he was fouled.

Jimmerson stepped up to the line and sunk all three to force a second overtime.

Coach Dave McCann knew Jimmerson would give his team a chance but was not confident. Ellicottville shot just 10 of 27 from the free throw line for the game.

The Eagles battled Frewsburg (1-1) throughout the second overtime to win after a layup from junior center Nik Logel.

Senior center Quin Conlan finished with 31 points for Frewsburg.

Hutch-Tech downs Global

Hutch-Tech (2-1) boys basketball defeated Global Concepts (0-2) 66-60 in overtime in the Park Tournament.

After trailing throughout the fourth, Hutch-Tech’s senior forward David Bradshaw tied it on a layup with 18.7 seconds remaining.

The Engineers outscored Global 11-5 in overtime to win.