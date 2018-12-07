GELLER, Ronald

GELLER - Ronald December 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Christina H. (nee Hesketh) Geller; loving father of Stephen R. (Kate) Geller, Julia Lynn Allan, Kathy Geller (David) Myers and Jennifer Anne Geller; cherished grandfather of Kelsey Dixon, Kurdt Allan, Marshall and Lucas Myers, Hayden Garcia, Ameena Latafa and the late Christopher Allan; dear brother of Geraldine Kolleda, Ralph Geller and the late Robert, Eugene Geller, Anita Rebosky, Betty Guerrazzi and Joseph Geller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to recieve friends Sunday from 12-1 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will follow at 1 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Mr. Geller was a veteran of the Korean War. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com