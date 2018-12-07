Gasport businessman buys Lockport's old Tuscarora Club

Dominick Ciliberto, owner of All Metal Works in Gasport, has purchased the vacant former Tuscarora Club from the City of Lockport's development agency for $230,000.

Ciliberto estimated Thursday he will have to invest $2.3 million to restore the 1911 building as a banquet facility and wedding venue on the first floor, with 12 to 14 boutique hotel rooms on the second and third floors. He said asbestos abatement and plenty of structural work is needed.

The Greater Lockport Development Corp. did some renovation, using a $500,000 state grant. It foreclosed on the Walnut Street edifice in 2014 after a restaurant there defaulted on a city loan.

Ciliberto said he became interested after he contacted Brian M. Smith, city community development director, about another property and Smith pitched him the old social club.