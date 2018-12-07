GALLEY, Thomas G.

GALLEY - Thomas G. December 4, 2018, age 66, of Clarence. Beloved husband of Deborah J. (nee Weckerle); cherished father of Erica A. (David) Swinehart and Christopher T. (Sarah) Galley; adored "Papa" of David T., Nathan R., and Esme S. Swinehart and Elliot J. Galley; son of the late Lucian G. and Eleanor T. Galley; brother of Albert (Theresa), Joseph (Marilyn), and James (Suzanne) Galley, Margaret (Kenneth) Kendron, Beatrice (George) Stump, and the late Teresa A. (late Donald) Heather; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom retired from American Axle after 36 years of service. Family will be present for visitation on Sunday, from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Tom's Life on Monday, December 10, 2018, at 12 noon, at the Harris Hill United Methodist Church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share online condolences at www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com.