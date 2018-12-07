78-year-old evicted for medical marijuana

John Flickner, 78, who uses a wheelchair, was evicted from his HUD-subsidized Niagara Towers apartment in Niagara Falls because he uses prescription medical marijuana for his back injury. News Staff Reporter Thomas Prohaska was present when he was served the eviction notice, and photographer Robert Kirkham documented his wait to find new housing and his trip by wheelchair to a homeless shelter in 28-degree weather.