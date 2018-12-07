Former Kenmore police chief to take plea on hydrocodone possession charge

Former Kenmore Police Chief Peter J. Breitnauer will take a plea deal in federal court on the hydrocodone possession charge against him, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Spokeswoman Barbara Burns declined Friday to say whether Breitnauer had received a sentencing commitment from the U.S. Attorney's Office on his plea.

He is due in court Jan. 10.

Breitnauer, 68, admitted an addiction to painkillers after his arrest on Oct. 5, and also admitted taking pills from a medication drop box at the Kenmore Police State and saving them for his personal use, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said the chief showed FBI agents a closet in his office where he had more than 100 hydrocodone pills he had taken from the medication drop box.

A 34-year Kenmore police veteran, Breitnauer had served as chief of the force since 2012 and resigned on Oct. 15. The following day, the Kenmore Village Board promoted Kenmore Police Capt. T.J. Phillips to succeed Breitnauer in the $112,000-a-year job.

The charge against Breitnauer is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Thomas J. Eoannou, Breitnauer's attorney, could not be reached for comment Friday.