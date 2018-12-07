Fashion Friday: Meet artist/small business owner Hayley Carrow-Janecki

Name: Hayley Carrow-Janecki, 31.

Who she is: Fine artist specializing in oil painting and textiles; owner of Ró, a shop at 732 Elmwood Ave. in the Elmwood Village featuring mid-century authentic and inspired home decor. The Western New York native graduated from Alfred University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She and her husband, contractor Nick Janecki, live in North Buffalo.

What she's wearing: Eyelet top and black pants from Zara, Walden Galleria; Carmina leather boots she bought about four years ago at Second Chic on Elmwood Avenue (she thinks they were never worn); vintage white belt; hand-formed silver and gold rings and "Goodness" silver earrings from ISSAMARS, the small back shop behind Ró; and another ring that belonged to her maternal great-grandmother.

Signature piece: Her leather boots. "They are so comfortable but stylish. They get better with age. They are definitely my staple shoe," she said.

Fashion statement: "Being an artist, it's part of how I express myself - through clothing, texture and color," she said.

Last purchase: Paloma Wool brand orange velveteen pants that zip up the front and have elasticized cuffs. She bought them at Anna Grace on Elmwood Avenue.

In the market for: "I'm always in the market for a nice sleek Italian leather belt. And I'm always looking for thin cashmere sweaters for layering. It gets so cold around here," she said.

Take a look at last week's Fashion Friday: