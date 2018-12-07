Editorial: It seems to us — Pierce-Arrow, bad juju and who’s that ringing the bell?

A look into the past, part one: A project to restore a plaque dedicated to employees of the former Pierce-Arrow Motor Car Co. who served in World War I turned up an unexpected treasure: a time capsule affixed to the back of the 100-year-old copper memorial. It included three copies of the company’s newsletter from May 15, 1918, and a program booklet from the memorial dedication ceremony in May 1919.

Digital copies were made of the documents, which will be returned to the back of the plaque when work is complete, along with a new time capsule with articles about the current restoration project at the company administration building on Elmwood Avenue. Pierce-Arrow lives on.

• • •

A look into the past, part two: Less cheerful — which is to say, more ghastly — scientists in Sweden have unearthed the oldest know strain of a microscopic bacteria officially labeled Yersinia pestis and otherwise known as the plague. The disease has been killing millions of people for more than 5,000 years, including some 25 million people in the 1300s — about half the population of Europe.

Perhaps something good will come of this but, honestly, we’d be more comfortable with dinosaur DNA in amber.

• • •

Avon, it wasn’t: A couple in Anchorage, Alaska, were surprised when their doorbell rang early Wednesday, five days after an earthquake rocked the region. They thought it might be the result of one of more than 1,000 aftershocks that have rattled nerves in the area. It wasn’t.

According to the Associated Press, Kyle Stultz looked out his door and saw nothing. He thought it was kids. It wasn’t that, either. His security camera identified the culprit: A big old moose had backed into his doorbell. Better than a salesman.