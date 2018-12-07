Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 8, 2018

The District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC), which awards silver points for play at ACBL sanctioned clubs, continues today, Saturday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 9.

The Airport Bridge Club offers two STaC pairs games today, Saturday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and STaC Dupli-Swiss team games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Register in advance for the team games by calling 836-7016.

The Airport Bridge Club awards extra points at no extra charge at its games Monday, Dec. 10, to next Saturday, Dec. 15. The club also will hold its annual Cookie Bash all week long, with milk provided.

Western New York Unit 116, at its annual meeting last Sunday, elected Betty Metz, Carol Bedell and Jim Gullo to three-year terms on its board of directors. John Bava was elected to fill the unexpired term of Gay Simpson.

Tournament calendar

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Jan. 20. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Manfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

Duplicate scores

Week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A/B: Nadine Stein and Dale Anderson, 57.34%; C: Dorothy and Larry Soong, 47.87%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Art Matthies, 68.15%; B: Nancy Kessler and John Kirsits, 56.64%; C: Gay Simpson and Joyce Greenspan, 48.61%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B: Barbara Sadkin and Paula Kotowski, 57.44%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.28%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 65.87%; Liz Clark and Judi Marshall, 62.17%; B: Ross Markello and Nancy Kessler, 53.44%; Dorothy May and Paul Zittel, 50.79%; C: Marilyn Sultz and Mary Terrana, 45.77%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Allen Beroza, 63.43%; B: Bob Kaprove and Mike Silverman, 61.57%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.72%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Liz Clark and Allen Beroza, 60.71%; Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 58.63%; B/C: David Donaldson and Henry Porter, 52.68%; east-west, A/B: Martha and John Welte, 57.44%; C: Ruth Wurster and Marilyn Sultz, 51.49%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A/B/C: Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Wilcox, 57.14%; east-west, A: Janet Frisch and Mike Silverman, 58.93%; B: Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, 56.55%; C: Joanne LaFay and Paul Zittel, 51.49%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – (Tie) Martha and John Welte, Rolene Pozarny and Joyce Greenspan, 55%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Susan Levy and Paul Morgante, 63.10%; B: Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 53.24%; Jim McClure and Larry Himelein, 52.82%; east-west, A/B: Sandra Morrison and Janie Polk, 54.48%; Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 53.10%; C: Marcia Wright and Gail Pitterman, 52.53%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 60%; Sue Neubecker and Sharon Benz, 58%; B: Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 54%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A: Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 62.07%; B: Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 57.03%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 55.63%; Audrey Ray and Paul Morgante, 52.80%; C: Laura and John Houghtaling, 51.24%; east-west, A: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 64.75%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 63.50%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 56.86%; Richard McGowan and Bill Rich, 53.27%; B/C: JoAnne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 53.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 63.10%; B: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 58.33%; Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, 56.55%; C: Edith Knaszak and Jan O’Mara, 49.40%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Dian Petrov and Saleh Fetouh, 66.08%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 59.83%; Fred Yellen and Jay Levy, 59.58%; Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 58.33%; B/C: Martha and John Welte, 53.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Sharon Benz and Paul Morgante, 58%; Chris Urbanek and Ginny Panaro, 54%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bob and Joan Ciszak, 55.36%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 54.76%; Lance Crawford and Maureen Cancilla, 54.17%; John Fiegl and Merry Osterander, 52.98%; Sandi England and Joe Miranda, 50%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 73.61%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Levy, 63.19%; Joyce Frayer and Mary Ball, 51.39%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 48.61%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Vince Taeger and Paul Morgante, 64.6%; Bill Rich and Henry Chudy, 61.4%; Bob Lederhouse and Dian Petrov, 56.5%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Judie Bailey and Dian Petrov, 60.23%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 56.54%; Ed Harman and Joyce Kindt, 53.98%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 51.71%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 57.74%; Miriam Regnet and Ed Harman, 54.76%; (tie) Sharon Wilcox and Eleanor Whelan, John and Barbara Scott, 51.19%.

Unit 116 Annual Meeting and Game Sunday afternoon – A: Judy Padgug and Stan Kozlowski, 67.54%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 65.47%; B: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 63.29%; Sue Neubecker and Mary Ludwiczak, 61.11%; C: Gene Nowatniak and Chip Kean, 54.25%; Denise Slattery and Rajarshi Roy, 51.09%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Bill Westley and Ellen Lochead, 61%; George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 56%; east-west, Kokila G. Chheda and Prem Lata Maheshwari, 59%; Herb Falk and Marv Feuerstein, 51%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, George Mayers and Marian Morber, 56%; Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 51%; east-west, Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, 57%; Phyllis and Alan Vogt, 50%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 58%; Marge McMillen and Bob Jorgensen, 53%; (tie) Jane and Paul Garvey, Bill Adolf and George Dorigo, 51%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 61.3%; Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 52.5%; Edna Henrich and Thelma Frauenhofer, 51.3%.

