Don Paul: Don't lose hope of a white Christmas just yet

The mid-December moderating trend I wrote about last week is still on in the extended range guidance.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has probabilities for above average temperatures in our region in the 6- to 10-day period.

The warm tendency is even stronger in the eight- to 14-day period, going out to Dec. 20.

One might assume we’re not likely to see much snow around here following our recent lake-effect snow during this six- to 14-day period. That may turn out to be the case, but by next weekend, it’s not a lock.

Just skimming graphics like these might tempt one to conclude, “There goes our chance for a White Christmas!” To that I say, “Not so fast.”

First of all, it can snow when temperatures are above average, so long as the temps are not far above average. For example, on Dec. 24, the average Buffalo high is 33 and the average low is 21. With colder air aloft, a high and a low of, say, 36 and 27 are more than cold enough for snow, even though those readings would be above average for Christmas Eve.

Secondly, there are hints in a very esoteric-to-explain oscillation called the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) of the MJO's entering a phase that favors colder weather returning to the eastern United States. This would just in time for late December, around Dec. 22-24.

Let’s look at the nearer term, which is somewhat more reliable for forecasting. True enough, chances for significant snow around here by next Friday appear slim. The American/GFS shows a total of 1-2 inches new snow between now and a week from Sunday:

The Canadian GEM is a little snowier than that.

I will pay note to the experimental GFS, which shows an elevation-driven. non-lake-effect snow like that of last week, hitting the hills hard. This model is an outlier. That is, it stands alone at this time on max snow totals.

However, the European/ECMWF model does show a low-pressure system in a favorable position to bring some accumulating snow to our region around the weekend of Dec. 16.

The upper air pattern in the ensembles of this time period does give way later next weekend to a more west-to-east flow of Pacific air. Take a look at the European ensemble mean, and then the Canadian ensemble mean. That one shows a warm high pressure ridge somewhat to our west but, even in our milder period, we are not into a “blowtorch” warmup.

The American/GEFS ensemble is in good agreement. No blowtorch here, just milder than the next few days.

Sorry if all these links seem a bit much, but I’m trying to show you some of the tools we work with in this science. As of now, my bottom line is this: Even though a mid-month moderating trend is coming that may lessen chances for a white Christmas, I’m actually a bit more optimistic today for those chances than I was last Friday.

In this last link, there are hints of a building western ridge as we approach Christmas Eve, and a trough in the east. Should that tendency amplify, we’ll begin sliding back to a more wintry pattern.

Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but the 46-day ECMWF does favor a colder January, which is a good match for our earlier forecast in mid-autumn.