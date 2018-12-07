Discount Diva: Christmas shopping past and 9 closed stores you forgot

This will be our first holiday season where shopping at Bon-Ton stores and Toys R Us is not an option.

We often reminisce about the glory days of Christmases past, when we spent our holiday shopping budgets at iconic Buffalo stores like AM&As and Hengerer’s.

But the Buffalo Niagara market has lost a ton of slightly less nostalgic shopping options in just the last 20 years (although plenty of new ones have taken their place).

What about those stores? There are some I had completely forgotten about.

I mean, memories of shopping at Circuit City and CompUSA don’t send me back like your memories of shopping at Hens & Kelly might, but they’re worth recalling.

Let’s see how many you remember.

Steve & Barry’s. The bargain-priced clothing store had been around since 1985, but we didn’t get one of our own until 2005, when it set up shop in the former Jenss space at the Summit Park Mall. The store was great for gifting because the clothing was surprisingly well-made and stylish considering it sold for $10 or less. Remember Sarah Jessica Parker’s BITTEN line? So great. Unfortunately, the company, which probably expanded faster than it should have just before the market crash, went bankrupt in 2008.

The Discovery Store. Inspired by the Discovery Channel and its nature, science and curiosity-centered programming; its interactive displays and educational gifts were a hit with young and old customers alike. You could be sure anything you bought there was a winner. Stores opened in 1995, but closed and went online in 2007. It still has some airport stores.

Media Play. Back when the top gifts were CDs, books and DVDs, this was your one-stop shop. It was also the ultimate destination for self gifting. But it couldn’t survive the switch to digital, closing in 2006.

Borders. First, the mega book retailers put little book shops out of business, then digital books put Borders out of business. RIP Borders, 1971 - 2011.

KB Toys. Remember the mechanical pups that barked and flipped in front of its stores to capture kids’ attention? KB was the last of the mall toy stores, and closed in 2009 after two bankruptcies. The buyer of its name and brand announced in May that it would open shops for Christmas, but hasn’t done so.

Linens n’ Things. I’m still not sure how this store was any different from Bed Bath and Beyond, but maybe customers back then weren’t either. It closed in 2008.

Zany Brainy. FAO Schwarz’s more intelligent offspring, it had educational toys so you didn’t have to feel guilty spoiling your favorite nephew. But all my shopping trips there didn’t help; it went bankrupt in 2001.

Kaufmann’s. It disappeared from the market in 2006 after being purchased by Macy’s. You can definitely still shop Macy’s for Christmas; it’s basically the official sponsor.

Ames. The only salve to my soul after losing Hills Department store in 1998 was that it was bought by Ames. Ames had a nice craft section, and crafts make great gifts when you are fresh out of high school and working at a gas station.

Alas, declining sales, debt and two bankruptcies put Ames out of business in 2002.