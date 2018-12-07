Share this article

Canisius College official appointed to Sweet Home School Board

The Sweet Home School Board has appointed a Canisius College administrator to fill a board vacancy.

The School Board at its most recent meeting named Justin Rogers to the position that opened after Michelle Mauger resigned in September because she got married and moved out of the district.

Rogers is director of undergraduate admissions at Canisius and is the parent of a first-grade student at Willow Ridge Elementary School.

The School Board interviewed 10 candidates before selecting Rogers. His appointment runs through the end of the 2018-19 school year. He must run for re-election in May for the final year of Mauger's term.

