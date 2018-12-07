Canisius College holds follow-up workshop to forum on clergy sex abuse

A follow-up workshop to a forum held last month at Canisius College about the clergy sex abuse scandal is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the college's Science Hall.

Attendees will be asked to participate in opening sessions involving specific concerns arising out of the sex abuse scandal and to form work groups to develop concrete proposals for reform, according to an announcement from Canisius.

On Nov. 28, the "Movement to Restore Trust," an initiative founded by nine Catholic lay people in the Buffalo Diocese, held a symposium about restoring trust in the diocese.

“We felt that it was imperative to have some immediate follow-up from the Nov. 28 symposium so that Catholics are assured that this is an initiative committed to action and real reform,” said College President John J. Hurley.