With Hutton nursing upper-body injury, Sabres recall Wedgewood from Rochester

Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton, who is tied for third in the NHL in wins and was a key cog on the team's recent 10-game winning streak, is out of the lineup with an upper-body injury and will not play in Saturday's matinee against Philadelphia in KeyBank Center.

Coach Phil Housley said after practice Friday that Hutton is listed as day to day. The injury apparently happened during Monday's 2-1 loss in Nashville and Housley said Hutton got stiff on the bench while serving as the backup during Tuesday's overtime loss to Toronto. The Sabres were off Wednesday and Hutton had what the team termed a maintenance day off the ice Thursday.

While that can be routine, the situation changed dramatically Friday morning when the Sabres called up Scott Wedgewood from Rochester to serve as Linus Ullmark's backup.

"We're just being cautious with it, giving him a maintenance day yesterday," Housley said Friday when asked about Hutton. "He's still day to day and he hasn't really skated. We want to get him a practice or some ice before" a potential return to the lineup.

Hutton is 12-8-1 this season with a 2.60 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. But he was sensational during the team's winning streak, going 8-0/1.97/.936.

The move follows the recall of goalie Jonas Johansson from Cincinnati to Rochester earlier in the week, even though neither Wedgewood or Amerks backup goalie Adam Wilcox was hurt. Amerks coach Chris Taylor said this week that Johansson was "getting a look" based on his play in Cincinnati.

Wedgewood confirmed that notion after practice Friday. He's 8-4-1/2.91/.907 in 14 AHL games this season.

"That was kind of a preset thing for him to get a game and get evaluated," Wedgewood said of Johansson. "It's unfortunate to hear about what's going on with 'Hutts' right now. Obviously hoping for a quick recovery from him, so I'll enjoy my time here and make the most of it."

The Sabres also recalled defenseman Matt Tennyson after having sent him to Rochester on Wednesday to play in the Amerks' win over Utica. It's expected that Tennyson will make his season debut in the NHL Saturday because Jake McCabe and Casey Nelson are listed as week to week with their upper-body injuries and Marco Scandella, who remains day to day, has not practiced due to his ailment and has been out of the lineup the last five games.

Jack Eichel and Zach Bogosian, who both were on maintenance days Thursday, returned Friday and practiced fully.