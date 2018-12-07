Sabres hope to have that refreshed look for Saturday's matinee

A little R&R. And some real live actual practices.

Things have been quite a bit different for the Buffalo Sabres the last few days as they finally got a chance to catch their collective breath after an intense stretch of hockey that lasted nearly a month.

When they hit the ice for Saturday's 1 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Flyers in KeyBank Center, the Sabres should actually be refreshed. It will be nearly four days since their last game, Tuesday's overtime classic against Toronto.

Most important, the team won't simply be trying to power through another game. That's what happens when you have five back-to-backs since the start of November and 11 games in a 19-day stretch that ended Tuesday.

Frankly, it was monumental to squeeze an 11-3-1 November and 10-game winning streak into this part of the schedule. The current 0-2-2 stretch was an outgrowth of compacted games against rugged opponents.

"A lot of times you lose practice time and we understand that," winger Conor Sheary said Friday in KeyBank Center after the Sabres completed their first back-to-back practice days since Nov. 14-15. "So when you get these kind of days here and you want to take advantage of them, really work on your special teams and your 5-on-5 play and get better at them. It's definitely good for us."

"It's been refreshing," added defenseman Zach Bogosian. "It's good to see a little slowdown of pace in the schedule. It doesn't mean the games are going to be any less intense but it's nice to get a few days between games and throw a day off in there too."

Among the tasks the Sabres completed Friday was tinkering with their slumping power play, which is 1 for its last 13. On the top unit, the Sabres put Tage Thompson at a point with Rasmus Ristolainen while moving Jack Eichel from his off wing to his natural side. On the other unit, Kyle Okposo was put in the net-front position.

"During the win streak, we got away with a couple things — slow starts, maybe sitting back a little bit — and we still found ways to win," said Okposo, who is slated to play his 700th career NHL game. "That's great because at the end of the day what matters is getting two points, but we really want to get back to our process, our identity, the way we can play every night. That's going to create a lot of success."

The Sabres were giving up too many quality scoring chances and too many shots in general as the streak wound down, and through their losses in Tampa Bay and Florida. They cut back on those quite a bit in the losses at Nashville and against the Leafs, whom they outshot, 41-30.

"We were winning games when we were getting outchanced, but we were opportunistic and resilient and stuck with the game," Sheary said. "We've actually played pretty well these last couple games. We were one shot away from a win the last game against Toronto and one from tying it in Nashville. You just have to stick with it."

The visit by the Flyers will conjure up memories of perhaps the zenith of the streak — the four-goal first-period blitz here Nov. 21 that wowed a national television audience and set the stage for a 5-2 win, No. 7 on the run.

"You can never underestimate your opponent, and in this league it's tough to win," said coach Phil Housley. "The start we had against Philly — they're going to have their horns up, so to speak, ready to play. We understand that, but we have an opportunity to control what we can control and that's our start."

The Sabres have to be ready from the opening faceoff now. Opponents know all about the streak. They check the standings and see where Buffalo is, and it's a place many of them aspire to reach. Quite a bit different than the last few years.

"That's a part of growing up, a part of changing a mindset," Okposo said. "You have to know you're going to get everybody's best. Teams aren't going to come in and sleep the first couple periods then try to turn it on and win it in the third. That's just not going to happen. They're going to be ready to play."

"We're not going to change our game, depending upon who we're playing or if we think they're going to come at us," Sheary said. "We're going to have the mentality we're going to go at them, be on our toes and be the aggressor in the situation. It's exciting to be in the spot we're in, but we've still got a lot to prove and a lot to do. It's just a start for us."

After Saturday's game, the next one is not until Tuesday against Los Angeles at home. Arizona comes to town Thursday. In total, that means just three games in a nine-day stretch. With injuries piling up, especially on defense, this couldn't come at a better time.

"It's invaluable the rest that we're getting," Housley said. "We've been working hard and turned up the tempo in practices, but they haven't been real long because we're trying to use this time to boost our energy. I think the guys are in a good place right now."