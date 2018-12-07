Sabres Notebook: With Hutton down, Wedgewood called up; Flyers recall ex-Buffalo prospect Varone

The injury bug that has spread through the Buffalo Sabres' defense corps has now reached its starting goaltender.

Carter Hutton, who is tied for third in the NHL in wins and was a key cog on the team's recent 10-game winning streak, is out of the lineup with an unspecified upper-body injury and will not play in Saturday's matinee against Philadelphia in KeyBank Center.

Coach Phil Housley said after practice Friday that Hutton is listed as day to day. The injury apparently happened during Monday's 2-1 loss in Nashville and Housley said Hutton got stiff on the bench while serving as the backup during Tuesday's overtime loss to Toronto. Hutton had what was termed a maintenance day off the ice Thursday and did not skate Friday.

The Sabres have called up Scott Wedgewood from Rochester to serve as Linus Ullmark's backup.

"We're just being cautious with it, giving him a maintenance day yesterday," Housley said Friday when asked about Hutton. "He's still day to day and he hasn't really skated. We want to get him a practice or some ice before" a potential return to the lineup.

Hutton is 12-8-1 this season with a 2.60 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. But he was sensational during the team's winning streak, going 8-0/1.97/.936.

"It's unfortunate to hear about what's going on with 'Hutts' right now," Wedgewood said. "Obviously hoping for a quick recovery from him, so I'll enjoy my time here and make the most of it."

The Sabres also recalled defenseman Matt Tennyson after having sent him to Rochester on Wednesday to play in the Amerks' win over Utica. It's expected that Tennyson will make his season debut in the NHL Saturday because Jake McCabe and Casey Nelson are listed as week to week with their upper-body injuries and Marco Scandella, who remains day to day, has not practiced due to his ailment and has been out of the lineup the last five games.

Jack Eichel and Zach Bogosian, who both were on maintenance days Thursday, returned Friday and practiced fully.

• • •

The Flyers recalled former Sabres farmhand Phil Varone from Lehigh Valley and he could make his Philadelphia debut in Saturday's game.

Varone, 28, is second in the AHL in scoring with 28 points in 22 games, collecting 11 goals and 17 assists. He was the AHL's most valuable player last season after compiling 23 goals and 47 assists to finish second in the league in scoring with 70 points.

Varone spent 5 1/2 years in the Sabres organization and led the Rochester Amerks in scoring in 2010-11 (11-41-52), 2013-14 (18-43-61) and 2014-15 (15-29-44). He had five goals and four assists in 42 career games with the Sabres before he was traded to Ottawa in 2016.

• • •

The Sabres enter the game 9-2-2 at home this season and 7-0-2 in their last nine. They have not had a 10-game point streak at home since going 6-0-4 from Dec. 13, 2011 to Feb. 10, 2012. … Thirteen of Buffalo’s last 14 games have been one-goal affairs, including the last seven (3-2-2). The Sabres have played eight straight decided by one goal or tied only one time in franchise history, going 3-3-2 from March 15-April 3, 1999. … The Sabres are 4-0 in matinees and Saturday's game is the fifth of 11 scheduled this season, home and away.