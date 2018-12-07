Buffalo man charged as getaway driver in robbery where employees were tied up

A Buffalo man who police believe was the getaway driver in an office robbery earlier this week on Kensington Avenue was arrested Wednesday in Cheektowaga.

Buffalo Police Homicide Detective Mark C. White was off duty in Cheektowaga early Wednesday afternoon when he saw a vehicle that police had been trying to locate in connection with Monday's robbery at a property management business on Kensington, near Eggert Road, Buffalo Police Chief of Detectives Dennis J. Richards said in an email.

White spotted the vehicle near Harlem Road and George Urban Boulevard, according to a police report. He contacted Northeast District police, who contacted Cheektowaga police, who pulled over the vehicle near the intersection of Union Road and George Urban Boulevard and arrested the driver, Richards said.

Brian D. Banks, 32, of Amherst Street, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. and charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and harassment.

Police, who had been looking for an older model, white Dodge Durango, are still looking for two suspects.

Banks has been accused of driving the vehicle "he used to transport outstanding co-defendants to and from the scene," according to court documents.

Three of four people inside the office were bound by plastic ties while robbers demanded access to a safe at about 11:45 a.m. Monday, according to the original police report.