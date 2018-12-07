View from Vegas: Penalties make Bills hard to trust as favorite

Bills rookie QB Josh Allen, who is maddeningly elusive — and inaccurate — had TE Charles Clay wide open in the end zone for a game-winning TD late in the game but underthrew him just a touch in Buffalo’s loss to Miami last week.

It was a demoralizing loss for the Bills, for sure. The bad news is Buffalo is only 15-38 straight up and 12-41 against the spread in games after Miami meetings, including 2-11 straight up against the spread the last 13 games at home.

Furthermore, Jets coach Todd Bowles is 9-3-1 ATS as a single-digit division dog. He is also 4-0-1 ATS as a December dog against foes coming off a loss.

Rookie QB Sam Darnold is expected back to match passes with Allen. The key, though, will be the Bills’ discipline as they are the league’s second-most penalized team with 108. Their 13 penalties for 120 yards in the loss to the Dolphins last week proved costly. With that, we can’t trust them laying points here today.

Prediction: N.Y. Jets over Buffalo by 1

