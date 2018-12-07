Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: There's no cheap deep against Bills' secondary

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde doesn’t take any chances when it comes to defending the deep part of the field.

“We take pride in teams not getting us over the top,” Hyde said this week as the Bills prepared to face the New York Jets.

Then Hyde quickly rapped his knuckles on the wood panel of his locker stall. There’s no sense in tempting fate with four games to go in the season.

Nobody is defending the deep secondary quite like Hyde and the Bills. Buffalo ranks No. 1 in the NFL in pass defense, giving up only 187 yards a game. The Bills have allowed the fewest passes of 40-plus yards in the league (one). They’ve allowed the fewest passes of 20 or more yards in the league (27).

“No cheap deep” is a motto every good defense embraces. The Bills are executing it in part because they have a superb safety tandem in Hyde and Jordan Poyer. They also have done a great job of avoiding assignment busts that let receivers run free downfield.

“Guys understand their role, and I think that’s who we are,” Poyer said. “We’re always talking out there, whether we see something or we don’t see something. If we see a formation and say, ‘Hey, look for the over, even if they don’t run the over route, it’s a situation where we’re just talking all the time. We’re all friends off the field, and I think that carries over to how we play on Sunday.”

Hyde stresses it’s a collective effort.

“Our corners do a good job of staying on top,” Hyde said. “It comes with communications. A lot of teams window-dress a lot of stuff, put guys in motion. I think with the communication, the coaching we have and the players we have in the back, we’re able to limit some of those things.”

Hyde’s interception in Miami last week was a good example of he and Poyer working together.

Josh Allen just had thrown an interception, giving Miami possession at its 44. Ryan Tannehill ran a play-action fake and threw deep down the right sideline for Kenny Stills.

“You gotta know football,” Hyde said. “They got momentum on the turnover. They’re on the logo. Most offensive coordinators in this league want to take a shot in that situation.”

The Bills were in quarters zone coverage, meaning each of the defensive backs were responsible for a quarter of the field. If it had been a run, Poyer had responsibility for getting to the line of scrimmage to plug a gap.

But Poyer wasn’t overeager. DeVante Parker was running an intermediate “over route” across the field. Poyer stayed in position to guard Parker, trusting that Hyde would make the longer run to the far sideline to protect deep against Stills.

Hyde made the play look easy. But if Poyer hadn’t moved toward Parker, Tannehill would have had an easy, 25-yard completion.

“We talk about these routes all the time,” Poyer said. “I know that Micah is rolling (to his left) with the over. He was able to read the quarterback.”

The Bills ranked No. 1 in the NFL last year in fewest 40-plus passes allowed (three). They allowed the seventh fewest 20-plus passes.

Have the Bills had an easy schedule for defending the pass this season? Not particularly. Based on passing yards by opponents, the Bills’ schedule ranks 13th easiest. But they are holding opponents 58 yards under their passing average per game, which is the most in the NFL. Baltimore’s defense is next, followed by Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Arizona.

The 30,000-foot view: Speculation is rampant that Todd Bowles will be out as Jets coach at the end of the year. Bowles’ Jets have lost 18 of their last 23 games and have missed the playoffs four straight years. It’s hardly all Bowles’ fault. Just like the Bills, the offensive line and receiving corps in New York needs a lot of work. The Jets have had no luck in the second round. Their last six second-rounders: S Marcus Maye, QB Christian Hackenberg, WR Devin Smith, TE Jace Amaro, QB Geno Smith and WR Stephen Hill. Maye has been dinged by injuries the past two years and is on injured reserve. Smith is on the Chargers’ bench. The other four are out of the NFL.

Weak link: The Jets rank last in third-down offense and are on pace to have the worst conversion rate in the NFL in the last three years (29.38 percent). One problem is the offensive line. The Jets are an NFL-worst 14 of 33 (42 percent) on third and 1 or 2.

Matchup Watch

1. Josh Allen vs. Todd Bowles. The Jets have been near the top of the NFL in blitz rate each of Bowles’ four seasons. New York has no top-caliber edge rushers, so look for Bowles to come after the Bills rookie. Allen must watch out for No. 33, Jamal Adams. He’s having a Pro Bowl-caliber year at strong safety.

2. Slot corners Rafael Bush or Denzel Rice vs. Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enumwa. If there’s any logical spot for the Jets to attack it’s slot corner, where the Bills lost Taron Johnson for the season. Look for Bush and perhaps newly activated Rice to share time in Johnson's place. The veteran Kearse has caught 23 of his 30 passes from the slot. Enumw has caught 19 of his 35 receptions from the slot.

3. Sam Darnold vs. Leslie Frazier. Speaking of blitzing, let’s see how much Frazier dials up pressure against the Jets rookie, who has missed the past three games with a foot injury. The Bills blitzed Tannehill one-third of the plays last week. Miami isn’t a dangerous downfield passing team. The Jets rank 28th in 20-plus pass plays.

Stat for the road: The punters should be a big factor. The Jets’ offense goes three and out 31 percent of the time, second-worst in the league. The Bills’ defense is fifth at forcing three and outs (25 percent). Meanwhile, the Bills’ offense has gone three and out sixth most. However, under Josh Allen the past two weeks, the Bills have had three and outs only 4 of 22 possessions (18 percent).