[BN] Blitz newsletter: Kelvin Benjamin, Andre Holmes find new teams

The Bills shook up their offense this week by releasing wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes. Neither player lasted long on the open market.

Benjamin, a first-round pick in 2014, was not claimed on waivers Wednesday but reportedly signed Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 10-2 record.

Benjamin's deal gives him another shot to show teams what he can do before hitting free agency this offseason. The Chiefs also have former Bills receiver Sammy Watkins in the fold, but he has been dealing with a sore foot.

Holmes found a new home a day earlier than Benjamin. He was claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos, hours after their top receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Wednesday's practice. Denver is 6-6, one game out of the final AFC wild-card spot.

'My Cause, My Cleats' shines spotlight on worthy causes: Players are allowed to wear customized cleats this week to bring exposure to causes and foundations near to their hearts. Bills defensive end Trent Murphy is supporting a unique cause: the Venison Donation Coalition. The idea is that hunters who have extra meat can donate it to a local group who will help distribute the food to those in need.

Bills hiring snow shovelers: Want to make some money? The Bills are paying $12/hour to anyone who helps shovel snow from the stadium. Anyone who works at least four hours will get a free ticket to Sunday's game.

Lorenzo Alexander named Bills' Walter Payton Man of the Year: A solid choice. Alexander has been an upstanding citizen since coming to Buffalo.

Bills' undrafted rookie Levi Wallace playing lockdown defense: Wallace is giving the Bills some security at the cornerback position that they've struggled with since Vontae Davis' mid-game retirement.

Bills' DL newcomers quiet vs. Dolphins: Star Lotulelei, Trent Murphy and Harrison Phillips combined for just two quarterback pressures against Miami.

Voice of the fan: Josh Allen makes the game fun to watch.

